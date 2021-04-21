Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 253,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

