Investors Purchase Large Volume of MacroGenics Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 641% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. MacroGenics has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $33.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

