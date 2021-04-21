Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 24,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.