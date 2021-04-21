Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $298.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 114,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,509. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

