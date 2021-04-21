SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives €15.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.29 ($17.98).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €12.71 ($14.95). The stock had a trading volume of 130,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The stock has a market cap of $576.96 million and a PE ratio of 43.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of €14.25 ($16.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.