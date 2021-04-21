New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

