Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

