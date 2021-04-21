Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.