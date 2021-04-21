Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $$91.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

