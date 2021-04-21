Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.