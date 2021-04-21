Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,085. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

