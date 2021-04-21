Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $1.72 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

