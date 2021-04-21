Topdanmark A/S’s (TPDKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPDKY. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Topdanmark A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

