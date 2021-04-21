REAL (REAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $182.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. REAL has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $182.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REAL has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

