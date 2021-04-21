Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 659 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 109.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

