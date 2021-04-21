Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 97,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,034,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 184,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 167.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 412,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

