David B. Seaburg Sells 31,031 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

