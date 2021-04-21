HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado Sells 4,000 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 13,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HNI by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HNI by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

