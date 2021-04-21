Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 4,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

