Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 73,162 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 1,043,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 169,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.