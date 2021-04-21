Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

