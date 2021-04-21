Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of EW traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 34,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

