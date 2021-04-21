Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Foster Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

