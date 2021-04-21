Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. 86,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

