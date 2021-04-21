Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.07. 122,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

