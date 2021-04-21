Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.16. 45,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

