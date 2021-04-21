BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

