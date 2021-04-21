BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.