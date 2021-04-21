BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

