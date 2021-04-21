Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.67 ($92.55).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €69.45 ($81.71). 58,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.99 and its 200 day moving average is €72.47. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

