Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

