Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,074.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,074.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.