Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,098. The company has a market capitalization of $530.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

