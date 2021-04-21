PDS Planning Inc Sells 316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 271,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.