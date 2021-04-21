NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $3.20. NVIDIA posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $14.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $608.73. 149,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.34. The company has a market cap of $378.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.