Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $805.49. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $751.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

