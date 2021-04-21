iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. iliad has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

