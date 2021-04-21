Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

