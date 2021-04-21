Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. 65,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

