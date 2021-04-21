Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. 8,295,877 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

