Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $157.96 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,776 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $157,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

MCD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

