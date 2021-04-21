Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 41,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,571. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

