Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CMA stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 39,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,135. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

