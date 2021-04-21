Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 783.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,270.90. 20,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

