Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $3.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $26.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.22 million, with estimates ranging from $70.44 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. 34,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,286. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

