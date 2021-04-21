ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.86 ($21.01).

PSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.92 ($21.08). 1,466,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.71 and a 200 day moving average of €14.45.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

