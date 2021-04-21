Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $21.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,172. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 118.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

