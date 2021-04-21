megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $54,223.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

