iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

