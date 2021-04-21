iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.