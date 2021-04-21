Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $16.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

AXLA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

AXLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,513. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Axcella Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

